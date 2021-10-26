 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Adult programs in November at Effingham Public Library

  • 0

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is pleased to offer a variety of programs for adults during November.

Seniors are welcome to join SWAG (Seniors with Attitude Group) Monday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Local author Carol Johnson will share stories of encouragement from her book "A Baking Powder Pause" in the Luttrell Room. No registration required.

Card Class with Nancy; Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. in the Workman Room. Join Nancy Fearday, crafter extraordinaire, as she shares tips and tricks for making sensational cards. Registration required.

Peace for Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. in the Workman Room. Those with a Parkinson’s diagnosis, caregivers or anyone wanting to learn more are welcome to attend. No registration required.

To register for either of these free library programs, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Princess Mako finally marries sweetheart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News