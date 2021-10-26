Adult programs in November at Effingham Public Library

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is pleased to offer a variety of programs for adults during November.

Seniors are welcome to join SWAG (Seniors with Attitude Group) Monday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Local author Carol Johnson will share stories of encouragement from her book "A Baking Powder Pause" in the Luttrell Room. No registration required.

Card Class with Nancy; Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. in the Workman Room. Join Nancy Fearday, crafter extraordinaire, as she shares tips and tricks for making sensational cards. Registration required.

Peace for Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. in the Workman Room. Those with a Parkinson’s diagnosis, caregivers or anyone wanting to learn more are welcome to attend. No registration required.

To register for either of these free library programs, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.

