Agreement clears path for police officer's return to Charleston schools

CHARLESTON — With a unanimous vote in a special meeting Friday morning, the Charleston City Council approved an agreement that will allow a Charleston Police Department officer to become a permanent part of Charleston schools.

Police Chief Chad Reed and Charleston Community School District Superintendent Todd Vilardo said they believe the agreement will be mutually beneficial for the city and schools.

"It's not just about enforcing laws. If there's a crime that happens in the schools we'll take care of that, of course, but it's also a way to develop relationships, especially at a young age like the (Carl Sandburg Elementary and Jefferson Elementary Schools)," Reed said. "Just getting that trust between young people and the police department is phenomenal."

Vilardo said, for the school district, it all comes down to preparing students for success in life and that includes helping them build a relationship with law enforcement.

"Law enforcement officers are an integral part of a community. They should be viewed as people who are here for the citizens and for the citizens' safety and security. They're good people that are looking out for our best interests as citizens," Vilardo said. "Our role as administrators and educators should be to teach the children that so that they can, when they grow up and they're out in society and life, that they understand that they're looking out for our best interests. Too often in society there is this mindset that cops are the bad guys, right? They're not frankly. They are the good guys and ladies that are looking after us."

The first officer to participate in the program, Erica Roa, is a familiar face in Charleston schools after previously serving as a liaison officer. Both Reed and Vilardo said they believe her experience makes her a perfect fit for being the first school resource officer in the program.

As a liaison officer, Roa split duties between the schools and the city. Now, she will be fully dedicated to the schools.

"She's well-respected and well-liked and frankly she knows her stuff as far as working with children," Vilardo said.

"You can't just slide an officer from patrol in. They have to be certified through the state in juvenile law, much like crime scene technicians, canine handlers and tactical teams, you have to have that specialized training," Reed said. "And frankly, not all officers are good at juvenile law. You have to have patience and empathy. For some officers that's not a good fit, but with her, she's drawn to it. She loves it and I think the city and the district are going to be very happy with her.

Reed said other officers are interested in serving as school resource officers in the future and both the police department and school district are open to potentially having more officers in the schools.

Task for the job will include supporting students and educators, consulting on security and safety, presenting on safety topics in classrooms and more. The school district will begin compensating the city with $6,500 during the 2022-2023 school year.

This number will increase to $7,000 during the 2023-2024 school year, $7,500 during the 2024-2025 school year and $8,000 during the 2025-2026 school year.

During the council meeting, Charleston City Manager Scott Smith emphasized the strong relationship between the city and school district.

"We have a great relationship with the principals and the administration staff and have for a long, long time," Smith said, "and this is just another example of the two entities, both Charleston schools and the city of Charleston, collaborating and working on a program together."

Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs said the agreement was "definitely a positive" and "vital."

"Having three kids in the in the district I know that I am extremely happy to see this finally come to fruition," Combs said.