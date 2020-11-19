All Mattoon school athletic practices postponed

MATTOON — All Mattoon middle school and high school athletic practices, plus other extracurricular activities, have been postponed effective Friday as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mattoon school district reported on its Facebook page that the decision to postpone is based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education.
"Mattoon Community Unit School District administration and staff understand the importance of athletics, teamwork and sportsmanship and we empathize with our student athletes," the district said. We are committed to keeping all of our students and staff safe."
Earlier this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that all 11 of the state's COVID-19 response regions will be placed under stepped up Tier 3 mitigations starting on Friday as positive case counts increase.
The state has reported that it is trying to slow virus spread and prevent hospitals from being overrun. The mitigations aim to limit gatherings, and encourage residents to stay home as much as possible and follow safety measures when out in public. The state reported that the goal is to save lives while preserving the option for in-person learning for students and protecting as much of the economy as possible from virus effects.
Mattoon school district is currently offering in-person instruction at a reduced schedule and is still set to continue this after next week's Thanksgiving break.
