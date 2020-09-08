 Skip to main content
Alumni Association Celebrate Lake Land fall event canceled
MATTOON — The Lake Land College Alumni Association’s Celebrate Lake Land event has been canceled in accordance with the college's return to campus plan and with state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19. 

Originally scheduled for Sept. 26, the event was going to incorporate a car show and several activities for families. Lake Land reported that although the event is cancelled due to the pandemic, the alumni association will move forward with plans to announce the newest inductees of the Lake Land College Distinguished Alumni Society.

In addition, Lake Land reported that planning for next year is already in progress due with this year’s event sponsor — SC3F Wealth Management Group. The organization is allowing the alumni association to set the funds in reserve and use them next year.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

