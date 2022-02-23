Anti-semitic messages found on Lake Land campus

The campus police have begun an investigation to find the source of the messages, which were left in clear plastic bags weighted down by rocks. College staff removed all the ones they could find.

"Lake Land College is committed to developing and maintaining an environment that embraces and actively supports diversity, and will not tolerate hateful attacks on valued members of our diverse community," said Josh Bullock, president of the college, in a message to the campus community. "We believe the quality of education is enhanced and enriched by an inclusive campus community, and this cowardly act strengthens our resolve and commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment for our employees, students and college community."