Applications accepted for 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarships

Altgeld Hall on the campus of Northern Illinois University in De Kalb is one of three buildings with that same name at public universities in the state. (Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign also have Altgeld Halls.) The buildings -- and collegiate "castles" at Illinois State University and Eastern Illinois University -- all trace their histories back to Illinois Governor John Peter Altgeld, a fan of this architectural style.
A portrait of John Peter Altgeld, who served as Illinois governor from 1893-97, hangs in Altgeld Hall on the SIU campus.
Altgeld Hall on the Southern Illinois University campus is one of several castle-inspired buildings on Illinois state university campuses.
Altgeld Hall Northern Illinois University
The logo for Northern Illinois University features a depiction of Altgeld Hall.
Cook Hall Illinois State University
Cook Hall at Illinois State University in Normal is one of several "castles" on public university campuses in the state.
Illinois State University Cook Hall
Cook Hall on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
University of Illinois Altgeld Hall
Altgeld Hall on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign features the architectural stylings favored by the building's namesake, Illinois Governor John Peter Altgeld.