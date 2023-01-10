Applications accepted for 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarships

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — Applications are being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources.

Four scholarships of $2,000 each are available for the current school year. One of the scholarships is reserved for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005. Applicants must be an Illinois resident and a senior in an Illinois high school. Applications must be received by March 3.

Detailed instructions and the 2023 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at www.ilconservation.org.

Visit ilconservation.org or contact info@ilconservation.org or 217-785-2003 for more information.

