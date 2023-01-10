Applications accepted for 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarships

Altgeld Hall Northern Illinois University

Altgeld Hall on the campus of Northern Illinois University in De Kalb is one of three buildings with that same name at public universities in the state. (Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign also have Altgeld Halls.) The buildings -- and collegiate "castles" at Illinois State University and Eastern Illinois University -- all trace their histories back to Illinois Governor John Peter Altgeld, a fan of this architectural style.