Applications available for Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship

MATTOON — Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship.

Applicants must be graduates of Mattoon High School, exhibit high qualities of character, and must be a college junior, senior or graduate student in good academic standing at the time of the award.

Applicants must be majoring in the fields of business, finance, banking, accounting, economics or computer sciences in order to be considered.

The Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships. Applications and references must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11, for consideration.

This scholarship honors the memory of the late Arland D. Williams, Jr. who grew up in Mattoon. Williams became a well-known example of extraordinary heroism when his actions saved five people after a 1982 airplane crash in Washington D.C. His selfless actions cost him his life.

The Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship Fund was established in May 1983 by Virginia Williams, mother of Arland D. Williams, Jr. Since 1985, 38 scholarships have been awarded totaling more than $88,000.

For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, program officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.