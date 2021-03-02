Applications available for Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship

MATTOON — Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship.

The application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships. Applications and references must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, for consideration.

Applicants must be graduates of Mattoon High School, exhibit high qualities of character, and must be a college junior, senior or graduate student in good academic standing at the time of the award. Applicants must be majoring in the fields of business, finance, banking, accounting, economics or computer sciences in order to be considered.

This scholarship honors the memory of the late Arland D. Williams, Jr. who grew up in Mattoon. Williams became a well-known example of extraordinary heroism when his actions saved five people after a 1982 airplane crash in Washington D.C. His selfless actions cost him his life.

The Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship Fund was established in May 1983 by his mother, Virginia Williams. Since 1985, 37 scholarships have been awarded totaling $80,000.

For more information, contact Audra Clodfelter, communication/scholarship Administrator at (217) 342-4988 or audra@enrichingourcommunity.org.

