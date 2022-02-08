Applications available for Mason and Burgess Osborne Scholarships

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Daisy H. Mason and William, Agnes, and Elizabeth Burgess (Osborne) Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships, and the deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11.

The Daisy H. Mason Scholarship is made possible by the generous gift of farm ground from John and Daisy Mason of Mattoon, and supports graduates of Mattoon High School. Multiple applicants may be awarded as funds are available.

The William, Agnes, and Elizabeth Burgess (Osborne) Memorial Scholarship is made possible by the generous gift of farm ground from Elizabeth (Burgess) Osborne and her parents, William and Agnes Burgess. This scholarship supports graduates of Mattoon High School. Multiple applicants may be awarded as funds are available.

Applicants will need a high school or college transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if applicable), and college financial aid information.

To apply, visit www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships and click on Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Common Scholarship Application.

For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, program officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.

