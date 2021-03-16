Applications available for Mason and Burgess Osborne Scholarships

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Daisy H. Mason Scholarship and William, Agnes, and Elizabeth Burgess (Osborne) Memorial Scholarship.

Those interested in the scholarship must complete the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Common Scholarship Application, located online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

The Daisy H. Mason Scholarship is made possible by the generous gift of farm ground from John and Daisy Mason of Mattoon. It supports current seniors and graduates of Mattoon High School.

The William, Agnes, and Elizabeth Burgess (Osborne) Memorial Scholarship is made possible by the generous gift of farm ground from Elizabeth (Burgess) Osborne and her parents, William and Agnes Burgess. This scholarship supports current seniors and graduates of Mattoon High School.

These scholarships were previously under the management of First-Mid Bank & Trust. Due to distribution requirements for charitable trusts and recent increases in farmland values, First-Mid sought a solution that would honor the Mason and Burgess/Osborne families’ intention to provide scholarships in perpetuity for Mattoon High School graduates.