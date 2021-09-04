Applications open for local grant opportunities

MATTOON — The Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the next Fall Grant Cycle for 2021. Grant Opportunities are open through Oct. 1

Visit the online portal to begin applications at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Grants

Coles County Peace and Justice Fund awards grants to organizations in Coles County for programs and activities that encourage mutual trust and promote cross-cultural understanding on matters of social justice, human rights, religious tolerance, and environmental protection.

Consolidated Communications Fund for Economic Development and Community Leadership awards grants to nonprofit organizations that contribute to building workforce skills, encourage entrepreneurship, or enhance the environment for business development in Coles County.

For more information contact Kristen Bertrand at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.

