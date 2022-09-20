Applications sought for Coles County Peace and Justice Fund grants

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announces the Coles County Peace and Justice Fund open for grant applications

The Coles County Peace and Justice Fund was established by Mattoon residents Robert and Marilyn McLean along with Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.

The fund awards grants to organizations in Coles County for programs and activities that encourage mutual trust and promote cross-cultural understanding on matters of social justice and human rights, religious tolerance, and environmental protection.

Examples of funded projects and programs include but are not limited to speakers and expenses related to hosted public programs; organizational diversity training; facilitation of cross-cultural, organizational collaboration; and the purchase of content and materials which highlights diversity and encourages greater public understanding.

This fund will continue into perpetuity thanks to a planned legacy gift to the Community Foundation and will be managed by a fund advisory committee consisting of community members from Coles County who are knowledgeable of the social, religious, economic, and environmental issues in their communities.