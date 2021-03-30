Arbor Day Foundation honors Eastern Illinois University with 2020 Tree Campus Higher Education recognition

CHARLESTON — The Arbor Day Foundation has once again honored Eastern Illinois University, marking the fourth consecutive year it has earned the foundation’s Tree Campus Higher Education recognition for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

“Tree Campuses and their students set examples for not only their student bodies but the surrounding communities showcasing how trees create a healthier environment,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Because of Eastern Illinois University’s participation, air will be purer, water cleaner and students and faculty will be surrounded by the shade and beauty trees provide.”

The Tree Campus Higher Education program honors colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and for engaging staff and students in conservation goals. EIU achieved the title by meeting Tree Campus Higher Education’s five standards, which include maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service-learning project. Currently there are 403 campuses across the United States with this recognition.

