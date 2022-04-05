Area school districts among recipients of Secretary of State library grants

SPRINGFIELD — More than a dozen area school districts are among the recipients of state library grants awarded by Secretary of State Jesse White, who also serves as the state librarian.
The grants, of at least $850, can be used for the purchase of fiction/non-fiction books, educational CDs and DVDs, library subscriptions, electronic resources, new computers and Wi-Fi connectivity improvements.
School districts receiving grants and the amounts are as follows:
Altamont, $850
Arcola, $850
Arthur, $879.34
Casey-Westfield, $850
Charleston, $1,936.73
Effingham, $1,865.05
Kansas, $850
Marshall, $1,061.32
Mattoon, $2,508.31
Neoga, $850
Oakland, $850
Shelbyville, $910.05
Sullivan, $951.55
Cumberland, $850
Tuscola, $850
Windsor, $850
More than $1.4 million was awarded to 672 public school districts based on a per-student formula.
“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are critical in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”