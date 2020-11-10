Area students among recipients of Lakeview College of Nursing scholarships

Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the fall 2020 semester. Area students receiving awards include the following:
- Veronica Bridgforth of Charleston received the Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. Bridgforth attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Bryson Cutts of Greenup received the LCN Transfer Merit Scholarship. Cutts attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Whitney Evans of Mattoon received the LCN Scholarship Honoring Clyde Meachum. Evans attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Harold Henson of Paris received the Pam Taylor Scholarship. Henson attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Jamario Jeffries of Charleston received the Pam Taylor Scholarship. Jeffries attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Mackenzie Melton of Arcola received the Lakeview Memorial Hospital Junior Board. Melton attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Ashley Miller of Shelbyville received the Anderson and Luxton Memorial Funds. Miller attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Whitney Miller of Sullivan received the Manford Darnall Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund. Miller attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Deedra Morris of Marshall received the Dr. Robert and Sue Ewbank Scholarship Fund. Morris attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Hannah Nowlin of Atwood received the Helen Feldkamp Memorial Scholarship. Nowlin attends Lakeview's Charleston campus.
Lakeview College of Nursing Scholarships are made possible by generous donations to the college's scholarship endowment fund. Scholarships are awarded based upon criteria established by the donor as well as the financial need and/or academic merit of each applicant.
