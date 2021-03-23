 Skip to main content
Area students among recipients of Lakeview College of Nursing scholarships
Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the spring 2021 semester. Area students receiving awards include the following:

  • Riley Black of Charleston received the Paul Michael and Mary Jayne Sherksnis Scholarship. 
  • Zachariah Bovard of Charleston received the Ray and Alice Foreman Scholarship. 
  • Bryson Cutts of Greenup received the Transfer Merit-based Scholarship. 
  • Trevor Davis of Mattoon received the Frona Y. Tolliver and Vivian E. Yeager Memorial Public Health Scholarship. 
  • Sarah Evans of Tuscola received the Transfer Need-based Scholarship. 
  • Jamario Jeffries of Charleston received the Pam Taylor Scholarship. 
  • Andrew McSparren of Charleston received the Lakeview Alumni Association Scholarship. 
  • Mackenzie Melton of Arcola received the Lakeview Memorial Hospital Junior Board Scholarship. 
  • Ashley Miller of Shelbyville received the Anderson and Luxton Memorial Funds Scholarship. 
  • Whitney Miller of Sullivan received the Manford Darnall Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund. 
  • Hannah Nowlin of Atwood received the Helen Feldkamp Memorial Scholarship. 

