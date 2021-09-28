Arland D. Williams Jr. Scholarship awarded to Mattisen Boswell

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and members of the Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship committee are pleased to announce Mattisen Boswell was awarded the $3,500 Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship at the recent 36th annual scholarship presentation luncheon.

Mattisen Boswell is a 2018 graduate of Mattoon High School, and is currently studying agriculture business with a minor in Leadership Studies at the College of ACES at the University of Illinois.

The scholarship honors the memory of the late Arland D. Williams, Jr. who graduated from Mattoon High School. Williams became a well-known example of extraordinary heroism when his actions saved five people after a 1982 airplane crash in Washington D.C. His selfless actions cost him his life, but his heroism lives on.

The scholarship fund was established in May 1983 by his mother Virginia Williams. Since 1985, 38 scholarships have been awarded, totaling more than $88,000. Friends and classmates of Arland D. Williams, Jr. serve on the scholarship committee and present the award each year. Gayla McDaniel, Phyliss Roytek, Paul Saegesser, Jason Hortenstine and Barb Love served on the 2021 scholarship review committee.

The Arland D. Williams Jr. Scholarship is one of several scholarship funds managed by Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation who also manages more than 180 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois.

