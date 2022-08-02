 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arland D. Williams Jr. Scholarship awarded to Patrick Baxter

Arland Williams 2022

Pictured, Arland D. Williams Scholarship Award recipient and committee of the Arland D. Williams, Jr. Memorial Scholarship at the 37th annual scholarship presentation, from left, Paul Saegesser, Gayla McDaniel, Barb Love, 2022 winner Patrick Baxter, and Jason Hortenstine

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and members of the Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship committee are pleased to announce Patrick Baxter was awarded the $3,500 Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship at the 37th annual scholarship presentation luncheon.

Watch now: Mattoon school remembers, honors, the heroism of Arland D. Williams Jr.

Baxter is a graduate of Mattoon High School and is currently studying accounting at Eastern Illinois University. Baxter plans to be a CPA in the Mattoon community after receiving his degree.

The Arland D. Williams, Jr. Scholarship honors the memory of the late Arland D. Williams, Jr. who graduated from Mattoon High School. Williams became a well-known example of extraordinary heroism when his actions saved five people after a 1982 airplane crash in Washington D.C. His selfless actions cost him his life, but his heroism lives on.

CAMPUS NOTES

The scholarship fund was established in May 1983 by Mrs. Virginia Williams, mother of Arland D. Williams, Jr. Since 1985, 38 scholarships have been awarded, totaling more than $92,000. 

