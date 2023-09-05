The scholarship honors the memory of the late Arland D. Williams, Jr. who graduated from Mattoon High School. Williams became a well-known example of extraordinary heroism when his actions saved five people after a 1982 airplane crash in Washington D.C. His selfless actions cost him his life, but his heroism lives on.
The scholarship fund was established in May 1983 by Virginia Williams, mother of Arland D. Williams, Jr. Since 1985, 40 scholarships have been awarded, totaling more than $93,500.
Photos: 2023 Central Illinois Truck Convoy for Illinois Make-A-Wish Foundation
Pictured, Arland D. Williams Scholarship Award recipient and committee of the Arland D. Williams, Jr. Memorial Scholarship at the 38th annual scholarship presentation, from left, Barb Love, 2023 Arland D. Williams scholarship winner Joshua Ramage, Jason Hortenstine, and Paul Saegesser.