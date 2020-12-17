Ashmore mother, daughter graduating together from Lake Land

Matheny-Wetzel said they started their studies with a single anatomy course during the summer semester and then their class load increased exponentially that fall.

"Don't ever let your child make the schedule," Matheny-Wetzel said with a laugh. "She loaded us up on classes."

Both women, who were already past graduates at Lake Land, said going back to school for a program comprised of online classes was challenging for them. Matheny said they appreciated having each other as "sounding boards" while studying their classwork.

Matheny-Wetzel said she and her daughter also served in "accountability partner" roles for each other to make sure that they completed their assignments. She said their studies necessitated a lot of late hours and sleepless nights for them, but were well worth it in the end.

"I was pretty impressed by my daughter. She worked hard," Matheny-Wetzel said, noting that her daughter has excelled academically while working at two or three jobs. "I'm going to brag, I'm a mom. She rocked it."