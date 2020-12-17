Ashmore mother, daughter graduating together from Lake Land

MATTOON — Dana Matheny-Wetzel said she and her daughter, Amanda Matheny, from Ashmore had hoped to be standing side by side on the graduation stage after successfully completing Lake Land College's medical coding program together.
That wish is not possible this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halting traditional in-person commencement ceremonies. However, Lake Land has adapted by organizing a Winter Virtual Commencement Ceremony that will celebrate its many fall semester graduates, including the mother and daughter duo.
Matheny said she and her mom are excited about seeing their photos in the virtual ceremony's slideshow when it premieres on Lake Land’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. Monday. A link to the ceremony will be available from the college’s home page and then available on the graduation webpage at lakelandcollege.edu/admissions/graduation.
"We are going to watch the ceremony together. We did this together, so we will definitely finish it together," Matheny said of earning their associate's in medical coding and health information.
The two began their new educational journey together in summer 2018. Matheny said she was already working with medical billing and wanted to add to her resume in this field. Her mother, who is a dental hygienist, said she decided to pursue medical coding as an option for earning extra income during her eventual part-time retirement.
Matheny-Wetzel said they started their studies with a single anatomy course during the summer semester and then their class load increased exponentially that fall.
"Don't ever let your child make the schedule," Matheny-Wetzel said with a laugh. "She loaded us up on classes."
Both women, who were already past graduates at Lake Land, said going back to school for a program comprised of online classes was challenging for them. Matheny said they appreciated having each other as "sounding boards" while studying their classwork.
Matheny-Wetzel said she and her daughter also served in "accountability partner" roles for each other to make sure that they completed their assignments. She said their studies necessitated a lot of late hours and sleepless nights for them, but were well worth it in the end.
"I was pretty impressed by my daughter. She worked hard," Matheny-Wetzel said, noting that her daughter has excelled academically while working at two or three jobs. "I'm going to brag, I'm a mom. She rocked it."
The two new graduates are now pursuing certification with the American Academy of Professional Coders while contending with exam cancellations caused by COVID-19. They said they feel well prepared for their career pursuits by their education at Lake Land and by instructors there who were generous with their time.
Matheny-Wetzel said she and her daughter plan to celebrate together Monday evening and enjoy their last moments as students by watching the virtual commencement ceremony.
"We are looking forward to that, very much so," Matheny-Wetzel said, adding that they have reconciled with not having an in-person ceremony.
"Life throws some curve balls sometimes, you just have to regroup."
