Attention, book lovers: Effingham Public Library hosts 2-day book sale

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31.

The book sale will offer a variety of new, lightly used, and vintage books in a wide array of categories. These include: fiction, history, mystery, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement, and more.

Children’s books, .25 each or 5 for $1, will be sold in a special area that allows easier access for strollers.

Shoppers who have frequented previous sales will find that some genres/categories of books have been moved and some new categories created. Some of these new categories include: mind/brain expansion, fun facts/trivia, Pioneer women, graphic novels and preaching guides.

Additionally, the book sale will feature a huge selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks. For this sale, they will be priced at .25 each or 5 for $1.

No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Book donations are accepted at the library Check Out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.

If you have questions about the book sale, please call the library at 217-342-2464 x. 1 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.

