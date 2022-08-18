Aug. 26 concert to raise funds for Mattoon school bands

MATTOON — Several local rock bands will take the stage next week during a community-organized concert to raise money for Mattoon school band programs.

Superbad band member Dusty Maninfior, who is a Mattoon school band alumnus, and others have worked with the Mattoon Arts Council to plan this Band Aid concert for 6-10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Lytle Park bandshell. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

"It's fantastic. The support we are receiving with this event is definitely going to be a big help for us," said Justin Hunt, director of the Mattoon High School band.

The Arts Council reported that this effort began April 6 when Maninfior visited the group to discuss working together to help the school band programs. Both parties agreed to raise money through an awareness campaign online and a concert, with the goal of splitting the proceeds between the Mattoon Middle School and Mattoon High School programs.

“Aside from the money, I’m just trying to raise community awareness about the band program, in general, and how underfunded it is," Maninfior said. "I really hope that any money raised will go towards the actual instruments and instrument repair, because that should be the primary concern."

Maninfior said if a student is learning to play music on an instrument that is not fully functional, it is only a matter of time before he or she drops out of band to focus their efforts elsewhere. He said students may believe their skills were the problem, when the real issue was with the equipment. Maninfior said he would also like to try and inspire young students who might be "on the fence" about joining band.

"Sometimes, as a community, I feel that we tend to focus intensely on athletics, and I think that is outstanding, but we need to remember that not all kids are naturally gifted in those areas," Maninfior said. "I want young musicians to understand that what they’re spending their time and energy on is very important to the community, and we are all here to support their efforts.”

Maninfior said most of the Band Aid musicians are former members of various school band programs. He added that four out of the five Superbad members were part of Mattoon band programs.

Superbad will be joined at Band Aid by the Invisible Spiders, Celestial Apparitions, Black Vinyl and Katzmandu. Local comedienne Kari Jones will serve as emcee for the concert, where musicians who have been in school band programs will share their testimonials. The event also will feature several food and drink trucks. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Chris Keniley, a percussion instructor with the Mattoon middle and high schools, said he appreciates the community's willingness to help with the band programs because there are definitely needs to be met. He said many of the available instruments have been in use for approximately 20 years.

"I have had to get creative with the repairs because the instruments are so old," Keniley said. He added that parents have put their sewing skills to work maintaining high school band uniforms that date back to the 1990s.

Donations are being accepted before, during and after the Band Aid concert. A QR code is available for online donations via www.facebook.com/events/2186110374884848 or www.mattoonartscouncil.org. Checks can be written to the Mattoon Arts Council, with Band Aid in the memo, and mailed to: Attention: Mattoon Arts Council, 208 N. 19th St., Mattoon, IL 61938.