Big Read programs focusing on Harjo book to begin in September

CHARLESTON — Several programs are planned as part of The Big Read program in East Central Illinois.

The Big Read is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts that is designed to broaden our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. Booth Library at Eastern Illinois University received a $14,000 Big Read grant to support a community reading program during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The local NEA Big Read program will focus on the book “An American Sunrise,” by Joy Harjo, the first Native American to hold the position of U.S. Poet Laureate.

Local programs sponsored by many community organizations will take place between September 2020 and April 2021. The schedule of public programming this fall is as follows: