Big Read programs planned for National Poetry Month at Booth Library

CHARLESTON — Several programs are planned in April to celebrate National Poetry Month, in conjunction with EIU Booth Library’s Big Read programming.

The Big Read is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts that is designed to broaden our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. Booth Library at Eastern Illinois University received a $14,000 Big Read grant to support a community reading program during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The local NEA Big Read program focuses on the book “An American Sunrise,” by Joy Harjo, the first Native American to hold the position of U.S. Poet Laureate.

Local programs sponsored by many community organizations have been held since September 2020 and will conclude this month in celebration of National Poetry Month.

The schedule of April programming is as follows:

• The EIU Department of English will host a reading and presentation by author Kim Blaeser at 6 p.m. Monday, April 19. This virtual program is titled “Native Arts and Indigenous Flourishing.”