Bishop Mutual Insurance scholarship applicants sought

DIETERICH — Bishop Mutual Insurance Co. of Dieterich has announced that it will again be awarding four scholarships in the amount of $500 each.

All area schools have been mailed the scholarship eligibility guidelines and applications. Bishop Mutual should receive these applications no later than Thursday, April 1. The scholarship committee will evaluate each application, and the awards will be made from these evaluations.

Bishop Mutual, which was organized in 1882, writes in a 12-county area that covers Effingham County and 11 adjacent counties. The company is affiliated with Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co. of Grinnell, Iowa.

Applications and eligibility guidelines can be picked up at all the area high schools and at the company office in downtown Dieterich. For more information call Bishop Mutual at 217-925-5665.

