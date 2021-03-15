 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bishop Mutual Insurance scholarship applicants sought
0 comments

Bishop Mutual Insurance scholarship applicants sought

{{featured_button_text}}

DIETERICH — Bishop Mutual Insurance Co. of Dieterich has announced that it will again be awarding four scholarships in the amount of $500 each.

All area schools have been mailed the scholarship eligibility guidelines and applications. Bishop Mutual should receive these applications no later than Thursday, April 1. The scholarship committee will evaluate each application, and the awards will be made from these evaluations.

Lake Land College to host Broadcast Communications open house

Bishop Mutual, which was organized in 1882, writes in a 12-county area that covers Effingham County and 11 adjacent counties. The company is affiliated with Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co. of Grinnell, Iowa. 

Applications and eligibility guidelines can be picked up at all the area high schools and at the company office in downtown Dieterich. For more information call Bishop Mutual at 217-925-5665.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News