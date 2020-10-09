Black Lives Matter flag added to Eastern Illinois University flagpole

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University students and employees gathered Friday to dedicate a new “We Are EIU” unity flagpole. A Black Lives Matter flag also was raised.
“This is an important day for everyone in our EIU community, and an especially significant moment for members of our own EIU Family representing marginalized or minority populations,” said President David Glassman during the unveiling on the school's South Courtyard.
The move comes after students in 2018 were told they wouldn't be allowed to raise the Black Lives Matter flag in the South Quad. Morgan Colvin and Keshyra Bluminberg wanted the banner flown under the American flag during African-American Heritage Month. Officials at the time said the flagpole was not an appropriate place for a political statement.
Some Eastern Illinois University professors later put up Black Lives Matter flags in campus windows.
Since then, calls for racial equity exploded following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Unrest also erupted in Portland, Oregon, during clashes with federal agents, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the shooting of Jacob Blake, and in Louisville, Kentucky, after a grand jury declined to charge officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor.
More than 200 Black Lives Matter supporters also peacefully marched in May from Old Main to Morton Park to protest the Floyd case.
Eastern in a statement Friday said the flag was originally denied "in accordance with regulations that limit state institutions to flying the United States, State of Illinois, and POW/MIA flags. In response to those limitations, EIU created a new internal governing policy that allows the 'We Are EIU' flagpole to fly flags 'recognizing the diversity of communities across campus' in EIU’s South Courtyard."
The flagpole will also feature banners representing and honoring groups during Gender Sexual Diversity History month, Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month, Latinx Heritage Month and others.
“As an institution of higher education, we have a role in acknowledging, appreciating, and advocating for equality,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Anne Flaherty, who attended the event, in a statement. “As a society, we still have work to do, but this is an important step in helping our underrepresented populations to be seen and to be heard within our own campus communities.”
Colvin and Bluminberg also attended the Friday event.
