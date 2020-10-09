Black Lives Matter flag added to Eastern Illinois University flagpole

More than 200 Black Lives Matter supporters also peacefully marched in May from Old Main to Morton Park to protest the Floyd case.

Eastern in a statement Friday said the flag was originally denied "in accordance with regulations that limit state institutions to flying the United States, State of Illinois, and POW/MIA flags. In response to those limitations, EIU created a new internal governing policy that allows the 'We Are EIU' flagpole to fly flags 'recognizing the diversity of communities across campus' in EIU’s South Courtyard."

The flagpole will also feature banners representing and honoring groups during Gender Sexual Diversity History month, Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month, Latinx Heritage Month and others.

“As an institution of higher education, we have a role in acknowledging, appreciating, and advocating for equality,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Anne Flaherty, who attended the event, in a statement. “As a society, we still have work to do, but this is an important step in helping our underrepresented populations to be seen and to be heard within our own campus communities.”