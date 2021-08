Board to hear Mattoon High School athletic facilities project update

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board is scheduled Tuesday evening to hear an update on planned improvements to the athletic facilities at Mattoon High school.

On June 30, the board approved plans for a $4.4 million upgrade project for the school's Gaines Field football and track complex, plus the campus baseball field, soccer field and tennis courts. The aim of the project is to improve aging facilities and to address storm water drainage problems around the campus.

The school district's administration recommended this action after the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity recently gave the "green light" to use a $2 million grant for the project.

District officials have said they plan to pursue a financing option for the project's other $2.4 million in costs, plus other district capital improvement needs, by tapping into county schools facility sales tax revenue, not property tax revenue.

Tuesday's meeting at 7 p.m. in the unit office, 1701 Charleston Ave., also will include presentation of debt certificates for action at the board's Sept. 14 meeting.

Work on the facilities will require some of the teams to use alternative locations during their seasons. For example, the school district has reported on its Facebook page that all Green Wave varsity home football games will be played at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field while the high school field is under construction. Home games are set to Sept. 3, Sept. 10, Sept. 24 and Oct. 8.

