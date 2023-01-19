Books Between Bites to be held at Mattoon Library

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will hold Books Between-Bites at noon Monday, Jan. 23, in the meeting room in the basement of the library.

Library Director Carl Walworth will review the book "The Looming Tower" by Lawrence Wright, a Pulitzer-Prize winning book with more than five years of research about al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11. It covers multiple years of history in multiple areas all around the world including Islamic fundamentalism and intelligence failures. It was later converted into a mini-series.