Books Between Bites to be held at Mattoon Library

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will hold Books Between-Bites at noon Monday, Jan. 23, in the meeting room in the basement of the library.

Library Director Carl Walworth will review the book "The Looming Tower" by Lawrence Wright, a Pulitzer-Prize winning book with more than five years of research about al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11. It covers multiple years of history in multiple areas all around the world including Islamic fundamentalism and intelligence failures. It was later converted into a mini-series.

The public is invited and may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and ice tea will be provided.

