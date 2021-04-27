Booth Library CSI Pitch Competition winners announced

CHARLESTON — Six Eastern Illinois University students were named winners of the What’s Your Problem Pitch Competition sponsored by the Booth Library Center for Student Innovation.

The Pitch Competition invited underrepresented, undergraduate student teams to share ideas and technologies that will solve a specific problem. Each team pitched its idea of how to solve a problem that they identified and described using the resources that are currently available in or could be purchased for the library’s Center for Student Innovation.

The winners are:

Rhonda Rogers and Raven Ramsey, who are majoring in construction management, won first place for their pitch, CSI Solutions, which presented ideas for improvements in the new CSI at Booth Library.

Kayla Crowder and Jerimiah Boyd-Johnson, who are majoring in political science, won second place for their pitch, Diplomacy Lab, which presented plans to establish a Diplomacy Lab at EIU.

Amayah Farley, who is majoring in broadcast journalism, won third place for her pitch, Fixing Food Insecurity, which proposed the creation of an app to benefit the planned food pantry on the EIU campus.