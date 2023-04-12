CHARLESTON — The Charleston High School Performing Arts Club has invited community members to have Breakfast at Cinderella's Castle on Saturday, April 15, in the school cafeteria.

The event will be an interactive meet and greet with the cast of Charleston High School's spring musical production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella."

Participants will get to meet the cast, have a signature Cinderella doughnut and beverage, see a sneak peek of one of the show's songs, tour the set in renovated Swickard Auditorium, have photos taken with Ella and Topher in the carriage, learn to ballroom dance with the lords and ladies of the castle, and make their own royal crowns.

Session one will be held at 8:30-9:30 a.m. and session two will be held at 10-11 a.m. Entry to the cafeteria will be via door 22 and admission will be $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance at charlestonhs.booktix.com/, and a limited number will be available at the door.

Tickets for the "Cinderella" production also can be purchased via this website. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. April 20-21, and 1 and 7 p.m. April 22.

Close Director Juliane Sharp watches the Maximum Forte choral group rehearse at Charleston High School on March 10. The group will compete Saturday in the ICHSA Midwest Semifinal. Exchange students Ayazhan Kaliyeva of Kazakhstan and senior Tunchanok Sonthisawat of Thailand stand Thursday afternoon in Charleston High School's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium, where they will perform in the annual International Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Charleston High School senior Jeremiah Hayes works on a wall for a storage shed Thursday morning in the newly renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center as part of a career and technical program internship through the school. Charleston High School students Marcellx Boling, Ben Coffey and Avery Beals tend to plants Thursday morning in the new greenhouse addition at the Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center. Distress Bandanna CEO John Anderson demonstrates how to use one of these emergency flags as a tourniquet with the help of driver's education student Addison Daugherty on Friday at Charleston High School. Charleston High School students Ciarra Swearingen, Sophia Smith and Ila Richter work on a lab project Friday morning as part of an AP biology class led by teacher Chelsie Doughty. Charleston High School senior Landon Ames, left, and freshmen Brock Johnson and Preston Pollard grill hamburgers on Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore. Lead snare drummer Jacob Reeley, at center in the foreground, performs with the Charleston High School Marching Trojans band Saturday morning on the courthouse square during Eastern Illinois University's annual homecoming parade. The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex. Charleston high School, 2022-2023 This collection of photos shows highlights from coverage of the 2022-23 academic year at Charleston High School Director Juliane Sharp watches the Maximum Forte choral group rehearse at Charleston High School on March 10. The group will compete Saturday in the ICHSA Midwest Semifinal. Exchange students Ayazhan Kaliyeva of Kazakhstan and senior Tunchanok Sonthisawat of Thailand stand Thursday afternoon in Charleston High School's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium, where they will perform in the annual International Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Charleston High School senior Jeremiah Hayes works on a wall for a storage shed Thursday morning in the newly renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center as part of a career and technical program internship through the school. Charleston High School students Marcellx Boling, Ben Coffey and Avery Beals tend to plants Thursday morning in the new greenhouse addition at the Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center. Distress Bandanna CEO John Anderson demonstrates how to use one of these emergency flags as a tourniquet with the help of driver's education student Addison Daugherty on Friday at Charleston High School. Charleston High School students Ciarra Swearingen, Sophia Smith and Ila Richter work on a lab project Friday morning as part of an AP biology class led by teacher Chelsie Doughty. Charleston High School senior Landon Ames, left, and freshmen Brock Johnson and Preston Pollard grill hamburgers on Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore. Lead snare drummer Jacob Reeley, at center in the foreground, performs with the Charleston High School Marching Trojans band Saturday morning on the courthouse square during Eastern Illinois University's annual homecoming parade. The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex.