MATTOON — The class of 1973 from Mattoon High School has found that reunions are too much fun to be limited to just one weekend.

Class members timed their 50-year reunion to coincide with Bagelfest, where they watched the One Vision of Queen tribute act perform. Then, they kept the festivities going by riding in a pickup truck bed under a class of 1973 banner in the high school homecoming parade Wednesday evening on Broadway Avenue.

"We decided we should have an entry in the homecoming parade. I think all classes should do this," Karen Sanders said as she and her classmates prepared to toss candy and green and gold bead necklaces to crowds gathered for the parade and the preceding Broadway Bolt cross country foot races.

Sanders said social activities like homecoming are a great way for classmates to get together and keep in touch. She said this also gives their class plenty of opportunities to plan for their 55-year reunion because, "We are looking forward five years. We are going to have another parade entry."

Homecoming parade

The procession featured entries representing various Mattoon school district buildings, sports teams and other student organizations, including the Green Wave marching band, plus community groups. Many of these entries decorated their floats to reflect the 2023 homecoming's theme of “A Night Under the Stars.”

Franklin Preschool decorated its float with astronauts, a planetary lander, a towering rocket and other outer space decorations. Paraprofessional Melissa Showalter said it took seven rolls of duct tape and five hours of work to transform a stack of trash cans into the rocket.

School secretary Mindy Beals said they were able to obtain many of the decorations from several local churches that had space-themed vacation Bible schools this summer and then assemble them into the float.

"All together, it looks amazing," said paraprofessional Lori Craig. Beals added, "We put some bits and pieces together and it all laid out perfectly."

For the Mattoon High School FFA's float, chapter President Abby Niemeyer said they went for a "Fishing in the Dark" look. They placed two small boats on a trailer and decorated them with rods reeling in inflatable fish.

Niemeyer, a junior, said the parade is an annual tradition and a great community outreach for their FFA chapter, which had a record attendance of 18 members in this procession.

"I like the parade. I feel like it gets us out there a lot more," Niemeyer said.

Broadway Bolt

Male and female runners from more than a dozen high schools competed in the Green Wave cross country teams' 2023 invitational. The 2.96-mile course took them from downtown to Peterson Park, where they then went around most of the block and through much of the park before returning to the starting point.

The teams gathered beforehand at Heritage Park, where Mattoon sophomore Korbin Cassady said he is enjoying his first year in cross country and was looking forward to his first Broadway Bolt. Cassady said he felt well prepared for running on this paved road course after practicing alongside his teammates.

"We have done this course probably six or seven times, so we know where we are going and we know what to expect," Cassady said.

Oakland senior Levi Ash said he appreciates that this event offers a flat course, where he tends to perform better, instead of hilly dirt trails like those at many other races. Ash's third Broadway Bolt was part of his final season in high school, after which he plans to go to college to become a physician's assistant.

Charleston junior Dylan Hawk said the Broadway Bolt also has the benefit of being held in front of an audience gathering for the races and for the homecoming parade. He said the number of spectators along the mid-points of courses in the country or wooded areas tends to be sparse.

"Here, there are people cheering you on the whole way. It makes it easier to run hard when people are watching for you the whole time," Hawk said.

Close Mattoon's Brie Armstrong crosses the finish line to place 14th in the Broadway Bolt invitational cross country meet in downtown Mattoon on Wednesday. Charleston's Blake Homann nears the finish line to place third in the Broadway Bolt invitational cross country meet in downtown Mattoon on Wednesday. The Mattoon High School Pride of the Green Wave Marching Band marches down Broadway Avenue during the homecoming parade on Wednesday. The Mattoon High School FFA Chapter rides on their "Fishing in the Dark" float during the homecoming parade down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday. The Mattoon High School Class of 1973 rides on the float for their 50-year reunion during the homecoming parade down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday. Miss Bagelfest Queen Hadlee Barr throws out candy and waves during Mattoon High School's homecoming parade down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday. Fallyn Jones, 3, picks up candy during Mattoon High School's homecoming parade down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday. Photos: 2023 Mattoon homecoming parade, Broadway Bolt The 2023 Mattoon High School homecoming parade was held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 following the Broadway Bolt cross country race.