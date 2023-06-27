MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has announced the 2023 recipients of the William, Agnes and Elizabeth Burgess (Osborne) Memorial Scholarship.

The William, Agnes, and Elizabeth Burgess (Osborne) Memorial Scholarship is made possible by the generous gift of farm ground from Elizabeth (Burgess) Osborne and her parents, William and Agnes Burgess. This scholarship supports current seniors and graduates of Mattoon High School.