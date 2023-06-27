MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has announced the 2023 recipients of the William, Agnes and Elizabeth Burgess (Osborne) Memorial Scholarship.
Recipients are Sadie Armstrong, Madison Barnes, Zoe Barton, Canyn Borntrager, Austin Boyer, Ivy Brannin, Matthew Carpenter, Nathan Carpenter, Daniel Carpenter, Abigail Carter, Liliana Carter, Andrew Coffey, Quincy Collings, Rease Daniels, Emma Davis, Kiersten East, Kyah Eastin, Ty Eastin, Paige Farmer, Mitchell Gergeni, Lillian Ghere, Peyton Gill, Berit Haldorsen, Callan Haldorsen, Rylee Hawkins, Ashlee Higginbotham, Aubrie Hout, Nate Huddleston, Madeline Krost, Chase Lane, Cadance McDaniel, Holly McReynolds, Leo Meyer, Macy Overton, Ian Pearcy, Luke Perry, Ethan Pope, Blaine Powers, Colton Probst, Chloe Pruitt, Joshua Ramage, Jacob Ramage, Morgan Rankin, Katielyn Rebollo, Sophia Rhine, Kaiden Rice, Makayla Richey, Avery Risinger, Tinley Risinger, Waylon Schultz, Madeline Sharp, Elaina Short, Jason Skocy, Isabella Smith, Payton Smith, Alexandra Smith, DeAnna Tell, Kiera Thomas, Alexander Weinstock, Zachary Wetzel, Ava Willingham, Laney Wright, Quentin Wright.
The William, Agnes, and Elizabeth Burgess (Osborne) Memorial Scholarship is made possible by the generous gift of farm ground from Elizabeth (Burgess) Osborne and her parents, William and Agnes Burgess. This scholarship supports current seniors and graduates of Mattoon High School.
