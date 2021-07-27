CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

Victoria Ault of Greenup, Caroline Rominger of Tuscola, Olivia Standerfer of Marshall, Rachel Tomasino of Marshall, and Erika Vandeveer of Arcola have all been named to the spring 2021 President's List at Southeast Missouri State University.

Trevor Davis of Mattoon, and Jenna Helton of Shelbyville have been inducted into Lakeview College of Nursing's Sigma Theta Tau honor society.

The following students have received scholarships for the summer 2021 semester at Lakeview College of Nursing in Charleston and Danville: Riley Black of Charleston, Dean's Scholarship; Deanna Braden of Sullivan, LCN Board of Directors Scholarship Honoring Pam Taylor; Bryson Cutts of Greenup, Lakeview College of Nursing Transfer Merit Scholarship; Sarah Evans of Tuscola, Lakeview College of Nursing Transfer Need-Based Scholarship; Mackenzie Melton of Arcola, Charline Grygiel Memorial Scholarship; Whitney Miller of Sullivan, LCN Board Scholarship Honoring Karen Schildt.

Jaida Brockman; B.MUS. in Music; Mattoon, and Everett Lau; B.S. in Geography; Paris, have both been named 2021 distinguished seniors at Eastern Illinois University.

Micaela Bradley of Greenup, Sport Management, has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's High Honors List at Marietta College.

Paige Chappell of Charleston, Lauryn Douthit of Effingham, and Emma Fearday of Sigel have all been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Missouri State University.

Carthage College has named Jillian Hiatt of Marshall to its dean's list for academic excellence during the spring 2021 semester.

Clayton Miller, of Arcola, a senior majoring in Accounting; Paige McLaughlin, of Sullivan, a sophomore majoring in English - Writing; JD Barrett, of Tuscola, a sophomore majoring in Business; and Mckinlee Miller, of Tuscola, a sophomore majoring in Nursing, have all been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Illinois Wesleyan University.

