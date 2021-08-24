 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hannah Hamlin of Kansas has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Knox College.

Maya Caltry of Charleston has been named to the spring 2021 Tiger Pride Honor Roll at DePauw University.

Clayton Miller of Arcola, Cum Laude, majoring in accounting, graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in May.

Marc Davis of Tuscola graduated Summa Cum Laude, University Honors with a bachelors degree in business degree, majoring in finance, from Miami University.

Zachary R. Wood of Charleston has been named to the spring 2021 dean's honor roll at Wichita State University.

Cassidy Buescher of Neoga, Whitney Root of Tuscola, and Kara Yoder of Arthur have all been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Lee University.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Black swan and cygnet cross Australian freeway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News