CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

Hannah Hamlin of Kansas has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Knox College.

Maya Caltry of Charleston has been named to the spring 2021 Tiger Pride Honor Roll at DePauw University.

Clayton Miller of Arcola, Cum Laude, majoring in accounting, graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in May.

Marc Davis of Tuscola graduated Summa Cum Laude, University Honors with a bachelors degree in business degree, majoring in finance, from Miami University.

Zachary R. Wood of Charleston has been named to the spring 2021 dean's honor roll at Wichita State University.

Cassidy Buescher of Neoga, Whitney Root of Tuscola, and Kara Yoder of Arthur have all been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Lee University.

