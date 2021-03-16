CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

Noah Pierce of Tuscola has achieved President's List honors for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the fall 2020 semester at McKendree University.

Ross Metzger of Gays has been named to the Deans List for the fall 2020 semester at The University of Alabama.

The following students at Lakeview College of Nursing were recently recognize for transitioning into clinical practice within their bachelor's degree nursing program: Riley Black of Assumption, Cheyenne Gardner of Mattoon and Amber Raimer of Chrisman.

Megan Schlechte of Strasburg has been named to Lewis University's Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.

Marc Davis of Tuscola has been named to the fall 2020 semester President's List at Miami University.

The following students have been named to the fall 2020 semester at Augustana College: Chloe Anderson of Mattoon, Mason Bergstrom of Mattoon and Noah Patterson of Mattoon.

Zachary R. Wood of Charleston has been named to the fall 2020 Dean's Honor List at Wichita State University.