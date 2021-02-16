 Skip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors
Kayla Brimner of Kansas has been named to the dean's honor List for fall 2020 at Cederville University.

Justin Janney of Casey has enrolled at the University of Findlay for spring 2021. Janney is pursuing a doctor of physical therapy degree.

Maya Caltry of Charleston has been named to DePauw University's Fall 2020 Dean's List.

Katherine Kennedy of Charleston is a fall 2020 graduate of the University of Iowa.

Katherine Shamdin of Mattoon has been named to the dean's list for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Iowa. 

The following local students have been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Millikin University: Emily Bacino Althaus of Mattoon, Lane Belleville of Effingham, Isabella Benning of Sullivan, Jill Cohan of Arthur, Kaitlyn Cohorst of Wheeler, Paige Coleman of Findlay, Quincy Collings of Mattoon, Miranda Fox of Altamont, Garrett Fritz of Findlay, Samuel Hagerman of Sullivan, Madeline Holland of Shelbyville, Emily Kemp of Tuscola, Madalyne McPheeters of Sullivan, Alexis Monnet of Effingham, Destiny Musick of Assumption, Elizabeth Nieto of Newman, Amy Orris of Bethany,  Athena Pajer of Lovington, Savanna Prasun of Assumption,  Amber Rezinas of Shelbyville,  Julia Seaman of Marshall,  Zachary Smith of Mattoon, Whitney Smith of Stewardson, and Hannah Warfel of Tuscola.

