CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

Kayla Brimner of Kansas has been named to the dean's honor List for fall 2020 at Cederville University.

Justin Janney of Casey has enrolled at the University of Findlay for spring 2021. Janney is pursuing a doctor of physical therapy degree.

Maya Caltry of Charleston has been named to DePauw University's Fall 2020 Dean's List.

Katherine Kennedy of Charleston is a fall 2020 graduate of the University of Iowa.

Katherine Shamdin of Mattoon has been named to the dean's list for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Iowa.