CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

Braden Chittick of Paris, majoring in creative writing; Paul Nau of Tuscola, majoring in music; Alexis Nau of Tuscola, majoring in theatre; Abigail Repking of Effingham, majoring in athletic training; Justus Donaldson of Mattoon, majoring in logistics and supply chain management; and Crayton Chesnut of Dieterich, majoring in marketing, have all been named to fall 2020 Dean's List at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind.

Anna Fender of Sullivan has been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean's List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Ryan Dooley of Assumption has been named to the President's List at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo. for the fall 2020 semester.

Victoria Ault of Greenup, Cole Damery of Macon, Cameron Ochs of Tuscola, Caroline Rominger of Tuscola, Olivia Standerfer of Marshall, Rachel Tomasino of Marshall, and Erika Vandeveer of Arcola, have all been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University.

Stormy Kara of Charleston and Mattilyn Moon-Eaton have achieved fall 2020 dean's list honors at Northern Illinois University.

Jacob Donaldson of Effingham, Turner Pullen of Shelbyville and Addie Smith of Altamont have been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at McKendree University.