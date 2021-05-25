CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

• McKendree University congratulates its Class of 2021 graduates on their achievements, including the following local residents: Taylor Coleman, of Shelbyville, BA, sociology-criminal justice emphasis; Jacob Donaldson, of Effingham, BBA, accounting, economics and finance cum laude; Cynthia Einhorn, of Wheeler, BSN, nursing; Tyler Homann, of Altamont, BBA, management and accounting; Alyssa Morris, of Mattoon, BBA, marketing; and Jennifer Wilson, of Effingham, MSN, nursing management .

• Taran Hunter Funk of Charleston was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Funk earned a Doctor of Philosophy from the Office of Graduate Studies.

Jessica Augustus, a Freshman Business Administration major from Paris, was among approximately 665 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 President's List.

• Brooke Rupel, of Neoga, qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Belmont University.