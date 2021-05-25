 Skip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors
• McKendree University congratulates its Class of 2021 graduates on their achievements, including the following local residents: Taylor Coleman, of Shelbyville, BA, sociology-criminal justice emphasis; Jacob Donaldson, of Effingham, BBA, accounting, economics and finance cum laude; Cynthia Einhorn, of Wheeler, BSN, nursing; Tyler Homann, of Altamont, BBA, management and accounting; Alyssa Morris, of Mattoon, BBA, marketing; and Jennifer Wilson, of Effingham, MSN, nursing management .

• Taran Hunter Funk of Charleston was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Funk earned a Doctor of Philosophy from the Office of Graduate Studies.

Jessica Augustus, a Freshman Business Administration major from Paris, was among approximately 665 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 President's List.

• Brooke Rupel, of Neoga, qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Belmont University.

• Kala Edwards of Charleston, Sport Administration, On-line major, was honored with with a custom-made graduation stole by The Canisius College ALANA Student Center, worn to demonstrate her accomplishments and achievements as a individual from underrepresented racial backgrounds, at a pre-commencement ceremony honoring the achievements of African American, Latinx, Asian and Native American students.

• The following students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at The University of Evansville: Braden Chittick of Paris, studying Creative Writing; Paul Nau of Tuscola, studying Music; Alexis Nau of Tuscola, studying Theatre; and Justus Donaldson of Mattoon, studying Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

