CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

Noah Pierce of Tuscola and Michelle Schrock of Tuscola both achieved president's list honors for the spring 2021 semester at McKendree University.
Cara Fitzhugh, Charleston, has been named to Emerson College's dean's list for the Spring 2021 semester.
Jarrett Sims of Charleston was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2021 spring semester. S
The following students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Millikin University in Decatur: Emily Bacino Althaus of Mattoon, Brent Beals of Effingham, Lane Belleville of Effingham, Isabella Benning of Sullivan, Kaitlyn Cohorst of Wheeler, Paige Coleman of Findlay, Quincy Collings of Mattoon, Miranda Fox of Altamont, Garrett Fritz of Findlay, Samuel Hagerman of Sullivan, Gabriel Henderson of Trilla, Madeline Holland of Shelbyville, Payton Howell of Findlay, Garrett Jones of Mattoon, Emily Kemp of Tuscola, Alexis Monnet of Effingham, Destiny Musick of Assumption, Athena Pajer of Lovington, Savanna Prasun of Assumption, Amber Rezinas of Shelbyville, Julia Seaman of Marshall, Olivia Seaman of Marshall, Elizabeth Shipman of Atwood, Zachary Smith of Mattoon, Whitney Smith of Stewardson, Marcus Vanausdoll of Arthur, and Hannah Warfel of Tuscola.
The following local students earned degrees in spring 2021 at Missouri State University: Kaitlin Poe of Toledo; Kaylie Allred of Effingham, Cum Laude; and Sheldon Meyer of Shelbyville.