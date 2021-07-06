CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

- Lakeview College of Nursing awarded a transfer merit scholarship with a value of $20,000 to Rebekah Moutria of Arcola. Moutria is the daughter of Valorie Good of Arcola and Christopher Montgomery of Neoga. She is a 2016 graduate of Arcola High School.
- Bryson Cutts of Greenup, Zachariah Bovard of Charleston, and Sarah Evans of Tuscola have been named to the Lakeview College spring dean's list.
- Kelsey Nicole Partlow of Neoga, and Martina Claire Gratz of Sigel, have been named to the spring Chancellor's Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi.
- Donna Garrett of Altamont, Lauren Swinford of Paris, Chad Hybarger of Neoga, Austin Huntington of Effingham, Christopher Mudd of Mattoon and Jacklyn Duniphan of Casey, have been named to the winter President's List at Southern New Hampshire University.
- Isaac Williamson from Ashmore has been named to the spring honor roll at Culver-Stockton College.
- Jacob Agin of Shelbyville has graduated from Harding University with a bachelor's degree in political science.
- Ohio Wesleyan University has awarded Anna Fender of Sullivan a 2021 Baran Fellowship. Fender will complete an OWU Honors Program research project that involves hosting four intentional conversation dinners, each with a specific social justice focus.
- Victoria Ault of Greenup, Caroline Rominger of Tuscola, Olivia Standerfer of Marshall, Rachel Tomasino of Marshall, and Erika Vandeveer of Arcola, have all be named to the spring dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University.
- Hannah Rose Brown of Mattoon has been named to the spring dean's list at Greenville University.
- Maya Caltry of Charleston, Taylor Fleming of Charleston, Jake Reed of Tuscola, and Luke Thompson of Effingham have been named to the spring dean's list at DePauw University.
campus notes SCHOOL HONORS