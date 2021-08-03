 Skip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

One hundred and fifty Eastern Illinois University students earned a spot on the university’s spring 2021 honors list. Those students included:

Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 GPA)

Altamont: Jordyn Gour.

Arcola: Shandon Herschberger, Valerie Kuhns, Rosa Rivera.

Casey: Ellie Tutewiler.

Charleston: Dylan Cole, Jenna Durham, Benjamin Esgar, Resa Fuller,  Kari Kemnetz,  Caixia Liu.

Effingham: Zoe Buhnerkempe, Micaela Chrappa, Cole Hoene, Christopher Ungrund.

Mattoon: Jaida Brockman.

Newton: Elizabeth Russell.

Paris: Everett Lau.

Sullivan: Shelby Freeman.

Tuscola: Grace Snider.

Magna Cum Laude (3.8 to 3.89 GPA)

Arcola: Lucas Hutton.

Charleston: Pilar Barrio Sanchez, Yushu Chen, Mingze Gao, Andrew Mejdrich, Ian O’Brien.

Greenup: Blayke Cutts.

Humboldt: David Thompson.

Mattoon: Mayla Johanpeter.

Neoga: Alyssa Cravens, Kyla Potter.

Windsor: Zoe Donovan.

Cum Laude (3.65 to 3.79 GPA)

Altamont: Emily Becker.

Charleston: Katie King, Lauren Spour.

Lovington: Abigail Wallace.

Mattoon: Brennan Tomer.

Neoga: Nicole Miah.

Shelbyville: Tamara Shiels.

Sullivan: Ryan Baker.

Tuscola: Taylor Wilks.

