CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

One hundred and fifty Eastern Illinois University students earned a spot on the university’s spring 2021 honors list. Those students included:
Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 GPA)
Arcola: Shandon Herschberger, Valerie Kuhns, Rosa Rivera.
Charleston: Dylan Cole, Jenna Durham, Benjamin Esgar, Resa Fuller, Kari Kemnetz, Caixia Liu.
Effingham: Zoe Buhnerkempe, Micaela Chrappa, Cole Hoene, Christopher Ungrund.
Newton: Elizabeth Russell.
Sullivan: Shelby Freeman.
Magna Cum Laude (3.8 to 3.89 GPA)
Charleston: Pilar Barrio Sanchez, Yushu Chen, Mingze Gao, Andrew Mejdrich, Ian O’Brien.
Humboldt: David Thompson.
Mattoon: Mayla Johanpeter.
Neoga: Alyssa Cravens, Kyla Potter.
Cum Laude (3.65 to 3.79 GPA)
Charleston: Katie King, Lauren Spour.
Lovington: Abigail Wallace.
Shelbyville: Tamara Shiels.
