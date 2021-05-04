CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

Keegan Rhodes, of Mattoon, has been named to the Dean's List with High Honors for the 2021 Winter Quarter at the Milwaukee School of Engineering

J.D. Barrett of Tuscola, Clayton Miller of Arcola, and Mckinlee Miller of Tuscola have been named to the Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Elizabeth Shipman of Atwood has been inducted into the Xi Sigma chapter of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society at Millikin University's Tabor School of Business.

Central College student Madilyn Ulrich of Shelbyville is the recipient of the Journey Scholarship.

Noah Pierce, of Tuscola has received its Award of Excellence for academic achievement at The McKendree University School of Business.

