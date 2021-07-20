CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

Area college students receive academic honors

Joyce Tshitenge of Charleston participated in 2021 spring commencement exercises at Angelo State University on May 15, 2021. Tshitenge earned a Master of Science in Global Security Studies.

Hannah Bowers of Paris, patient services representative at Horizon Health, is the recipient of the 2021 Dr. Leland Phipps Memorial Scholarship. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Stormy Kara, of Charleston, has achieved spring 2021 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List honors at Northern Illinois University, studying Coms-Media Studies - B.S. and Sociology - B.S.

Olivia Ott of Neoga was among the students conferred their degrees this spring at the University of Iowa. Ott was a student in the Carver College of Medicine whose program of study was Clinical Nutrition. The degree awarded was a Master of Clinical Nutrition.

Katherine Shamdin of Mattoon was among the more than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester. Shamdin is a fourth year undergraduate student in the UI's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Dance.

Keegan Rhodes of Mattoon has achieved spring 2021 Dean's List with High Honors recognition, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Anna Fender of Sullivan has been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean's List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Rachel Tomasino of Marshall was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Southeast Missouri State University.

Dakota Pottle, D.M.D, of Charleston, has completed the Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at the College of Dental Medicine-Arizona of Midwestern University. Dr. Pottle is the son of David and Deborah Pottle. He graduated from Charleston High School in 2008, and earned a B.S. in Human Biology from Brigham Young University - Idaho in 2017. He plans to practice dental medicine in Orlando, Florida.

