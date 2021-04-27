CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

Kira Wolf of Mattoon, freshman, College of Biological Sciences, has been named to the fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Kennedy Bateman of Mattoon, majoring in pre-pharmacy; and Aidan Jahraus of Altamont, majoring in sport management, have been named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Manchester University in Indiana.

Zachary Smith, Mattoon, Millikin University; Haileigh Verdeyen, Altamont, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville; and Kaylee Beals, Neoga, Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville; were all recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest collegiate honor society.

Cara Fitzhugh, of Charleston, majoring in media arts production, has been named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester.

Keegan Rhodes, of Mattoon, has been named to the Dean's List with High Honors for the 2021 Winter Quarter at the Milwaukee School of Engineering

J.D. Barrett of Tuscola, sophomore, majoring in business; Clayton Miller of Arcola, senior, majoring in accounting; and Mckinlee Miller of Tuscola, sophomore, majoring in nursing, have been named to the Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.