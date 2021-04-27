 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors
0 comments
editor's pick
campus notesSCHOOL HONORSSCHOOL HONORS

CAMPUS NOTES: Area college students receive academic honors

{{featured_button_text}}

Kira Wolf of Mattoon, freshman, College of Biological Sciences, has been named to the  fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Kennedy Bateman of Mattoon, majoring in pre-pharmacy; and Aidan Jahraus of Altamont, majoring in sport management, have been named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Manchester University in Indiana.

Zachary Smith, Mattoon, Millikin University; Haileigh Verdeyen, Altamont, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville; and Kaylee Beals, Neoga, Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville; were all recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest collegiate honor society.

Lake Land College Phi Theta Kappa earns five star status third year in a row

Cara Fitzhugh, of Charleston, majoring in media arts production, has been named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. 

Keegan Rhodes, of Mattoon, has been named to the Dean's List with High Honors for the 2021 Winter Quarter at the Milwaukee School of Engineering

J.D. Barrett of Tuscola, sophomore, majoring in business; Clayton Miller of Arcola, senior, majoring in accounting; and Mckinlee Miller of Tuscola, sophomore, majoring in nursing, have been named to the Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Elizabeth Shipman of Atwood has been inducted into the Xi Sigma chapter of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society at Millikin University's Tabor School of Business.

ARCHIVE PHOTOS: Mattoon-area places through the years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tesla beats quarterly revenue expectations

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News