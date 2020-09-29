CAMPUS NOTES: Area students among recipients of Lakeview College of Nursing scholarships

Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the summer 2020 semester. Area students receiving awards include the following:
- Jasmine Banks of Charleston received the scholarship honoring Schroeder. Banks attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Hannah Bierman of Effingham received the scholarship honoring Pankey. Bierman attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Zachariah Bovard of Charleston received the Pam Taylor Scholarship. Bovard attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Trevor Davis of Mattoon received the scholarship honoring Hensold. Davis attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Whitney Evans of Mattoon received the scholarship honoring Robert Ewbank. Evans attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Jenna Helton of Shelbyville received the scholarship honoring Pam Taylor. Helton attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Mary Jensen of Mattoon received the scholarship honoring Rachel Heron. Jensen attends Lakeview's Charleston campus.
- Jazmin Leal of Arcola received the scholarship honoring Nancy Mettam. Leal attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Darby McNeil of Martinsville received the scholarship honoring Edmund Andracki. McNeil attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Andrew McSparren of Charleston received the Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Schultz Scholarship. McSparren attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Ashley Miller of Shelbyville received the scholarship honoring Nan Perry. Miller attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Deedra Morris of Marshall received the scholarship honoring Ronald Serfoss. Morris attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Morgan Phillips of Altamont received the scholarship honoring Richard VanBurk. Phillips attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- Teah Rasche of Paris received the scholarship honoring Judd Peck. Rasche attends Lakeview's Danville campus;
- Molly Rogers of Mattoon received the scholarship honoring Diane Buss. Rogers attends Lakeview's Charleston campus;
- and Macy Thilker of Casey received the scholarship honoring Ginne Kettling. Thilker attends Lakeview's Charleston campus.
Lakeview College of Nursing Scholarships are made possible by generous donations to the college's scholarship endowment fund. Scholarships are awarded based upon criteria established by the donor as well as the financial need and/or academic merit of each applicant.
