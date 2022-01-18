CAMPUS NOTES: Greenville University, DePauw University

Greenville University has named Grady Smitley of Charleston as a recipient of the Panther Preferred Scholarship.

Taylor Fleming of Charleston and Jake Reed of Tuscola have been named to DePauw University Fall 2021 Dean's List, recognizing students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Justus Donaldson of Mattoon has been named to The University of Evansville Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.

Jessica Augustus of Paris, was named to the Bob Jones University Fall 2021 President's List, recognizing students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

The following local students have been named to Bradley's Fall 2021 Dean's List for achieving a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale: Sydni Adams of Marshall; Johnna Armstrong Watson and Christiana Marlowe of Paris; Bailey Crites of Charleston; Kaylenn Hunt of Oakland; Anna Miller of Neoga; and Ryan Salmon of Tuscola.

Jamie Schlabach of Atwood has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Berea College for achieving a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits.

The following local students have achieved Fall 2021 Dean's List's recognition at Olivet Nazarene University for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale: Devin Hart of Effingham; Justine Kauffman of Tuscola; Janelle Parish of Charleston; Logan Stine and Tessa Stine of Casey; and Kaleigh Wilson of Sullivan.

