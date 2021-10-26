CAMPUS NOTES: Lakeview College of Nursing, EIU summer honors

Area students at Lakeview College of Nursing's Charleston Campus who have received scholarship awards for the fall 2021 semester include:

Hannah Bierman of Effingham received the Minnie Hahn Williams Memorial Scholarship.

Riley Black of Charleston received the Evelyn McWilliams Memorial Scholarship.

Zachariah Bovard of Charleston received the Dr. Robert and Sue Ewbank Scholarship.

Alyssa Brooks of Charleston received the Transfer Need Scholarship.

Courtland Brooks of Charleston received the Helen Feldkamp Memorial Scholarship.

Bryson Cutts of Greenup received the Transfer Merit Scholarship.

Sarah Evans of Tuscola received the Transfer Need Scholarship.

Benjamin Geisler of Charleston received the Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Schultz Memorial Scholarship.

Mallorie Mason of Shelbyville received the Lakeview Memorial Hospital Jr. Board Scholarship.

Mackenzie Melton of Arcola received the Charline Grygiel Memorial Scholarship.

Ashley Miller of Shelbyville received the LCN Scholarship Honoring Clyde Meachum.

Rebekah Moutria of Arcola received the Transfer Merit Scholarship.

Hannah Nowlin of Atwood received the Carroll and Luise Snyder Scholarship Fund Scholarship.

Angel Roby of Charleston received the Paul Michael and Mary Jayne Sherksnis Scholarship.

Shawn Weber of Teutopolis received the Pam Taylor Scholarship.

Andrew Worthey of Louisville received the Frona Y. Tolliver Scholarship.

Area students recognized on Eastern Illinois University’s honors list for the summer 2021 semester include:

Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 GPA)

• Paul J. Abraham; Charleston — Health Administration; Business Administration

• Shawn J. Drone; Altamont — Kinesiology and Sports Studies: Teacher Education

• Tatum C. Ellis; Sullivan — Corporate Communication; Public Relations

• Sarah N. Mummel; Charleston — Biological Sciences; Environmental Impact & Sustainability

• Jaselyn C. Nacke; Arcola — Exercise Science

• Aislinn Parish; Charleston — Ex Sci: Pre-Physical Therapy

• Madison M. Taylor; Mattoon — Marketing

Cum Laude (3.65 to 3.79 GPA)

• Quinn E. Camfield; Mattoon — Biological Sciences

• Karina D. Davis; Mattoon — Health Administration; Business Administration

• William D. Petitjean; Newton — Hospitality Management; Business Administration

• Ambrosia E. Roberts; Charleston — Health Administration; Business Administration

Zachary Moutria of Arcola, as made the Dean's List for the summer 2021 term at University of Maryland Global Campus.

welcomes Andrea Ruth of Marshall is attending Montclair State University.

Arianna Kopplin of Altamont has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Management from Missouri State University.

The following students have been named to the summer 2021 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University: Chad Hybarger of Neoga, April Clark of Mattoon, Jacklyn Duniphan of Casey, Donald Munro of Mattoon, Austin Huntington of Effingham, Kari-Ann Henry of Newman, Christopher Mudd of Mattoon, Gillian Ivanova of Assumption.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.