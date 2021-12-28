CAMPUS NOTES: Lakeview College of Nursing, Lawrence University

 Skip to main content
Lakeview College of Nursing recently held a White Coat Ceremony to recognize students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor's degree nursing program. Students from the area who were honored during the ceremony include Beatriz Amaya, Charleston; Alyssa Brooks, Ashmore; Courtland Brooks, Charleston; Kathryn Finn, Newman; Benjamin Geisler, Charleston; Corinne Monte De Oca, Mattoon; Rebekah Moutria of Arcola; Shelby Myers, Effingham; and Tyrika Walls, Charleston.

***

Emily Zuniga of Charleston has been named to the Lawrence University Dean's List for 2021.

***

Greenville University has awarded its Women in Leadership Scholarship to Emma Longcor of Humboldt. This $19,500 scholarship is offered for fall 2022 and is renewable annually.

