CAMPUS NOTES: Lakeview College of Nursing

Lakeview College of Nursing recognizes the following area students who received their academic degrees.

Zachariah Bovard of Charleston. Bovard graduated from Lake Land College in Mattoon in 2012 and Eastern Illinois University in Charleston in 2016. He is the son of Charles and Barbara Bovard of Appleton, Wis. His partner is Amy Norris of Charleston.

Claire Guyon of Toledo. Guyon is a 2018 graduate of Cumberland High School, Toledo. She graduated from Lake Land College in Mattoon in 2019. She is the daughter of Alan and Wendy Guyon of Toledo.

Emily Konrad of Effingham. Konrad is a 2009 graduate of St. Anthony High School in Effingham. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston in 2013. She is the daughter of Jim Calhoon and Teri Calhoon both of Effingham. She is married to Max Konrad of Shumway.

Mallorie Mason of Shelbyville. Mason is a 2018 graduate of Shelbyville High School in Shelbyville. She graduated from John Wood Community College in Quincy in 2020. She is the daughter of Tom and Julie Mason of Shelbyville.

Andrew McSparran of Greenup. McSparran is a 2002 graduate of Cumberland High School in Toledo. He is the son of Jere and Debbie McSparran of Greenup. He is married to Tiffany McSparran of Charleston.

Mackenzie Melton of Arcola. Melton is a 2018 graduate of Arcola High School in Arcola. She is the daughter of Jon Walton and Brandi Melton, both of Arcola.

Ashley Miller of Shelbyville. Miller is a 2014 graduate of Cowden-Herrick High School in Cowden. She is the daughter of Bruce and Stephanie Miller of Lakewood. She is married to Daniel Stanford of Shelbyville.

Whitney Miller of Sullivan. Miller is a 2018 graduate of Sullivan High School in Sullivan. She is the daughter of Jay and Jennifer Miller of Sullivan.

Hannah Morfey of Atwood. Morfey is a 2018 graduate of Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond High School in Arthur. She is the daughter of Tyler Birkey of Livermore, Calif. and Nicole Wallen of Atwood. She is married to Keegan Morfey of Bement.

Nathaniel Shick of Kansas. Shick is a 2018 graduate of Kansas High School in Kansas. He graduated from Lake Land College in Mattoon in 2020. He is the son of Daniel and Cristine Shick.