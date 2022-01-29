 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES: Lakeview College of Nursing

Lakeview College of Nursing recognizes the following area students who  received their academic degrees. 

Bryson Cutts of Greenup. Cutts is a 2018 graduate of Cumberland High School. He is the son of David and Rachel Cutts of Greenup.

Jenna Helton of Shelbyville. Helton is a 2018 graduate of Shelbyville High School. She is the daughter of Kathleen Helton of Shelbyville.

Morgan Phillips of Altamont. Phillips is a 2018 graduate of Altamont High School. She is the daughter of Joe and Dianna Phillips of Altamont.

